Thunder Adds Hewitt, Lisoway Ahead of Tonight's Meeting vs. Utah

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Matt Hewitt and forward Quintin Lisoway.

Hewitt, 26, returns to North America after starting the season in Italy. A native of New Westminister, British Columbia, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder recently completed a five-year career at the University of British Columbia. He had his best season in 2017-18, going 12-5-0 with a goals-against average of 2.85 and .920 save percentage. He was selected to the CIS Second All-Star Team that season.

In 2016, he was called upon to serve as an emergency back-up for the Vancouver Canucks when starter Ryan Miller was unable to go against the St. Louis Blues.

Hewitt played three seasons for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats from 2010-11 to 2012-13. During the 2011-12 campaign, he went 32-21-6 with a goals-against average of 2.76 and .905 save percentage.

Lisoway, 23, began the season with the Rapid City Rush. The Neepawa, Manitoba native skated in 19 games so far this season. He turned pro after playing two years for the University of Manitoba. In 53 games, he collected 32 points (19g, 13a).

The Thunder begins a three-game set tonight in Utah against the Grizzlies starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.

