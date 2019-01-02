Peterson Earns AHL Call Up
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Judd Peterson has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Additionally, the Americans have reassigned forward Vas Glotov back to Cincinnati.
A native of Duluth, MN, Peterson has appeared in 20 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for six goals and seven assists. Peterson is in his first full pro season, after appearing in a pair of games for 2017-18, however he did not record a point. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, the National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones in 2012, Peterson enjoyed a successful collegiate career at St. Cloud State University, accounting for 65 points (37g, 28a) in 151 career games. He helped the Huskies to an NCHC League championship in 2015-16, and a Regular Season Championship in 2017-18.
Glotov returns to Cincinnati after appearing in one game with Rochester on December 26. A native of Barnaul, RUS, He has skated in all 29 games this season for the Cyclones, accounting for six goals and 15 assists in that time. Glotov is in his first full pro season after making his pro debut late in 2017-18, appearing in six games between the Cyclones and Americans, accounting for a goal and an assist in that time.
He spent the prior two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) appearing in 128 games between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, amassing 44 goals and 49 assists in 128 career games. He was a 2016, seventh-round draft pick of Buffalo.
