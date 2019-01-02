Monarchs Acquire Austin Block from Railers

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have acquired forward, Austin Block from the Worcester Railers.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Block, 29, returns to Manchester after playing in 25 games for the Railers this season, where he posted seven points on seven assists. During the 2015-16 season, Block skated in 40 games for the Monarchs and racked up 12 points on three goals and nine assists.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Denver, Colo., played in 136 games for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats from 2009 to 2013. In 136 games, he scored 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points. Over the past five seasons, since turning pro, Block has played in 155 ECHL games and has scored 69 points on 19 goals and 50 assists.

Block and the Monarchs are back home this weekend on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Highway Safety Night to take on the Reading Royals from SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

