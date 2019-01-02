Three in the Third Doom the Mavs in Allen

Allen, Tex. - The Kansas City Mavericks (17-12-1-1) dropped their first contest of 2019 in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of their division rival, the Allen Americans (9-26-0-2).

The Mavericks notched the first entry on a busy gamesheet when defenseman Willie Raskob notched a power play goal just over halfway through the opening frame, his fourth goal of the season. That would be the lone tally of the period as both teams managed 10 shots on goal.

Allen would come storming back with goals from David Makowski and Spencer Asuchak to take their first lead of the night. The seesaw night continued as the Mavericks matched the Americans with a pair of unanswered goals themselves to regain their lead. Joey Sides tied the game at the 9:55 mark of the second period with his sixth of the campaign. The Mavericks stout power play would strike again as Mark Cooper found twine on the man-advantage less than two minutes later for his 11th of the season giving Kansas City the one-goal lead after 40 minutes of play.

Special teams would continue to play a huge factor in the third period, but unfortunately for the Mavericks, that good fortune would be solely for the Americans. Chase Lang scored a shorthanded goal for Allen 4:35 into the third period, which is the first shorthanded goal surrendered by the Mavericks this season. Then at the 9:52 mark, Allen would take the lead for good as Braylon Shmyr notched a power play goal for the Americans to make it 4-3 in favor of the home squad. With just seconds left on the clock, Allen would put the nail in the Mavericks coffin with an empty net goal from Adam Miller to seal the game.

Mavericks goalie Max Milosek made his ECHL debut, stopping 30 shots in a losing effort. Allen netminder CJ Motte stopped 31 of 34 Mavericks shots for the victory.

The Mavericks return home this weekend for a two-game set with the Rapid City Rush.

