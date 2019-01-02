ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 2, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Eric Levine, G
Norfolk:
Austin Frank, D/F
SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Anthony McVeigh, F from Tulsa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Michael Bitzer, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Florida:
Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete John McCarron, F loaned to Stockton
Fort Wayne:
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Loren Ulett, D signed contract, added to active roster
Manchester:
Add Austin Block, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Norfolk:
Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Add Zane Schartz, D activated from Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Sean Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Tulsa:
Add Sam Wilbur, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Nolan DeJong, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Robbie Hall, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Winston Day Chief, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Delete Mike Fazio, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Wichita:
Add Quintin Lisoway, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Hewitt, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Hewitt, G placed on reserve
Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
