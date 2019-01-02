ECHL Transactions - January 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 2, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Eric Levine, G

Norfolk:

Austin Frank, D/F

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Anthony McVeigh, F from Tulsa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Michael Bitzer, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Florida:

Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete John McCarron, F loaned to Stockton

Fort Wayne:

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Loren Ulett, D signed contract, added to active roster

Manchester:

Add Austin Block, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Norfolk:

Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Zane Schartz, D activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Sean Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Tulsa:

Add Sam Wilbur, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Nolan DeJong, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Robbie Hall, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Winston Day Chief, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Delete Mike Fazio, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Wichita:

Add Quintin Lisoway, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Hewitt, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Hewitt, G placed on reserve

Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

