Everblades Make Pair of Roster Additions

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have added a pair of players to the roster ahead of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Gladiators, head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday.

Defenseman Josh Wesley has been reassigned from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers by the Carolina Hurricanes, and forward Patrick Bajkov has been reassigned from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds by the Florida Panthers.

Wesley, 22, was recalled to the Checkers by Carolina on Nov. 24 and played in six games in his first stint in the AHL this season.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Wesley has appeared in 16 games for Florida this season and has registered five points on three goals and two assists. He has already surpassed his point output from last season in fewer games this year after tabbing four points in 21 games in the 2017-18 campaign for Florida.

Wesley is in his third full season of professional hockey and has suited up in 85 career games for the Everblades. He posted a career-high 29 points (9g, 20a) as a rookie with Florida in the 2016-17 season.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov has played in 14 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points on three goals and two assists. He has also suited up in a pair of games for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.

Bajkov played for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League for the last five seasons and registered a 100-point season last year with 33 goals and 67 assists in 72 games. A 6-foot, 183-pound forward, Bajkov finished his major junior career as the franchise leader in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288).

The Everblades start a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday is the first of six consecutive home games for Florida.

