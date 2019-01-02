Allen Americans Game Capsule

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (8-26-0-2; 18 points) vs. Kansas City Mavericks (17-11-1-1; 36 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans play the first game of the calendar year tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Event Center. The Mavericks are currently out of the top four in the Mountain Division in fifth place, one point behind Wichita. This will be their seventh meeting of the regular season.

Last Game:

The Americans gave up three unanswered goals to the Tulsa Oilers in a 3-1 defeat on New Years Eve. Joel Chouinard had the only Americans goal, his fourth of the season, on the power play in the opening period. CJ Motte played great in defeat, earning the second star of the game.

Americans Notables:

Americans forward Zach Pochiro is 17th in the league in scoring with 31 points.

Zach Pochiro is fourth in the league in goals with 17.

Zach Pochiro is fourth in the league with 7 power play goals.

Alex Breton was loaned to Belleville of the AHL on December 31st.

Kansas City Notables

Mark Cooper is the active leader in points with 28 points.

David Dziurzynski is the active leader in goals with 11.

Zach Fischer is second in the league in minor penalties by a rookie with 25.

Willie Raskob is seventh in the ECHL in points scored by a defenseman with 21.

Final Thoughts

The Americans are 0-6-0 against Kansas City this season.

Kansas City is 4-6-0 in their last ten games.

The Americans are third overall in the ECHL, averaging 20.83 penalty minutes per game.

Kansas City is 5-10-1-1 on the road.

Allen is 5-4-0-1 in games where they score first.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, January 11th vs. Wichita

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.