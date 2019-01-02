ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Brampton's Henry fined, suspended
Brampton's Jordan Henry has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #426, Brampton at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31.
Henry was assessed a match penalty for slew footing under Rule #52.2 at 17:22 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Henry will miss Brampton's game at Maine on Jan. 4.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Newfoundland's Clark fined, suspended
Newfoundland's Emerson Clark has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #430, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Dec. 31.
Clark is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of punching an unsuspecting player at 18:37 of the third period. Clark was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.
Clark will miss Newfoundland's games against Jacksonville on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
Idaho's Kessy fined, suspended
Idaho's Kale Kessy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #423, Idaho at Rapid City, on Dec. 31.
Kessy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:07 of the second period.
Allen's Martinson fined, suspended
Allen head coach Steve Martinson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for multiple post-game abuse of officials game misconducts.
Martinson missed Allen's game vs. Tulsa on Dec. 31 and will miss tonight's game vs. Kansas City.
