Goaltender Merrick Madsen Returns from AHL Tucson

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced Wednesday that the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Merrick Madsen to Norfolk from Tucson of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Madsen, 23, returns to the Admirals where he has recorded a 2-0-0 record with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against-average and 0.985 save percentage this season, stopping 66 of the 67 shots faced. Madsen was 5-3-0, with a 2.70-goals-against-average and 0.899 save percentage in 11 appearances during his call-up with Tucson.

Madsen logged a 10-10-3 record, with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage during his senior campaign at Harvard University last season. The 6-5, 190-pound rookie netminder had posted 28-6-2 record during the 2016-17 season and concluded his collegiate career with a 56-23-8 mark. The Acton, California native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Madsen is under contract with the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

With the addition of Madsen, the Admirals have released forward Roberts Locans. Forward Stanislav Dzakhov was also released this past Sunday following the return of Domenic Alberga from Tucson.

The Admirals will open up the 2019 calendar year with a three-game road set that begins in Reading on Friday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.. Fans can tune in to the game broadcast on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi / Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.