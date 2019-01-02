Matt Tomkins Selected as CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Matt Tomkins of the Indy Fuel has been named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 27-30, 2018. The 24-year-old netminder earns the honor for the second time this season, and the third time in his professional career. Tomkins previously was selected as the league's top goaltender back on Oct. 15-21.

Tomkins stopped 63 of 67 shots in a pair of victories for the Fuel last week, making 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Wheeling on Thursday before turning aside 30 more Friday against first-place Cincinnati. The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta continued his strong play Monday afternoon with a 33-save effort to lead Indy to a 6-2 win in Kalamazoo.

Tomkins enters 2018 with an 8-1-0 record over his last nine starts, alongside a 2.73 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. Overall this season, the second-year pro is tied for second among all ECHL goaltender with 13 wins, with a 13-9-0 record, 3.16 goals against average and a .906 save percentage in 23 appearances.

The seventh-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (No. 199 Overall) has compiled a 23-18-2 career record in 47 total ECHL games with the Fuel, posting a 3.35 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Under contract with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, Tomkins also saw action in eight games last season for Rockford, backstopping the IceHogs to a 1-4-2 record.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.