Alex Kile Loaned to Laval

PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL to AHL shuttle is on the move again for Mariners forward Alex Kile, who will join his third AHL team this season. On Wednesday afternoon, he was loaned to the Laval Rocket.

Kile, who is under contract with the Mariners, was originally loaned to Utica on November 10th. With the Comets, he was scoreless in four games. On December 6th, Kile was loaned to the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he scored one goal in two games before being returned to Maine. The 24-year-old from Troy, Michigan is currently the team leader in goals, with 13 and is one of only two Mariners with at least 20 points (Michael McNicholas). Kile was the first player to sign a contract with the Mariners back in June.

The Rocket, who have supplied many players to the Mariners this season including forwards Antoine Waked, Michael Pezzetta, Hayden Verbeek and defenseman Adam Plant, now have Kile and goaltender Connor LaCouvee on their roster. Current Mariners Morgan Adams-Moisan and Ryan Culkin are also under Laval contracts.

