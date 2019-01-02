Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Wine Down Wednesday - Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials throughout the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (16-12-3-0) ring in 2019 with a Wednesday-night tilt against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-18-3-2). Orlando holds a 1-1-1-0 record against Greenville entering the fourth game of the nine-game regular season series between the two clubs.

DONAGHEY LEADS ACTIVE SOLAR BEARS SKATERS: Defenseman Cody Donaghey enters tonight's game tied for the active team lead in points. The second-year pro is also producing at over a point per game against the Swamp Rabbits and he holds the active team scoring lead for Orlando against Greenville with 4 points (2g-2a) in three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: The Solar Bears have scored on a quarter of their opportunities on the power play against the Swamp Rabbits this season, going 4-for-16 with the man advantage. Orlando has only surrendered two power-play goals to Greenville on 13 chances, giving the Solar Bears a 84.6% penalty kill rating against tonight's opponent.

MCAULEY COMING OFF BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE: Colby McAuley is coming off a career-best three-point performance in Saturday's win. The forward dished out two assists and tallied the game-winner with less than a minute left in regulation. The second-year pro previously had back-to-back two-point games for Orlando in October.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of games this weekend as part of Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The team hosts Lightning Night on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Saturday's game. Orlando returns to action against the Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. - your ticket is also valid for entry to the UCF vs. USF college hockey game that will follow at the conclusion of the Solar Bears game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Sunday's game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

