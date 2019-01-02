Indy's Tomkins Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Tomkins of the Indy Fuel has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 27-30. It is the second time this season and third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Tomkins went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 33 saves in a 5-2 win against Wheeling on Thursday and turned aside 30 shots in a 5-2 victory over Cincinnati on Friday.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Tomkins is 13-9-0 in 23 appearances with the Fuel this season with a 3.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He ranks third in the ECHL with 695 saves and is tied for third with 1,368 minutes played.

Under contract to Rockford of the American Hockey League, Tomkins has seen action in 48 career games for Indy with a record of 24-18-2, a 3.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He also has appeared in eight games for Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Tomkins appeared in 67 career games at Ohio State University where he went 28-26-7 with three shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Runner Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .966 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Lukas Hafner (Fort Wayne), Tanner Jaillet (Jacksonville),?Corbin Boes (Orlando) and Kaden Fulcher (Toledo).

