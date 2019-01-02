Everblades Host Gladiators on Wednesday to Start 2019

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - With a grasp on first place in the Eastern Conference, the Everblades (21-6-5-0, 47 pts.) return home for a six-game homestand, starting with this weekend's three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators 7-17-5-1 (20 pts.).

VITALS:

Game 33: Everblades vs. Atlanta

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last Time Out

Four different players scored in regulation, and Nathan Perkovich tallied the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Everblades to their second straight shootout victory, a 5-4 triumph over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this past Saturday. Florida fired a season-high 60 shots on goal in the game, outshooting Greenville by a massive 32-shot margin. 'Blades netminder Jamie Phillips stopped 26 shots and all three shooters in the shootout to earn his 13th win of the season.

Players to Watch

John McCarron (FLA) - The 'Blades captain has at least one point in six straight games, which is tied for the longest point streak by a 'Blades player this season. McCarron has four multi-point games and 10 total points (4g, 6a) in that six-game stretch. The Macomb, Michigan, native now leads Florida in goals (15) and points (34).

Alex Overhardt (ATL) - The rookie leads all Atlanta players in scoring in head-to-head games against the 'Blades and has five points (3g, 2a) in the first three matchups with Florida. After playing the last four seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Overhardt has put up 11 points (7g, 4a) in 20 games in his first season of professional hockey.

Series history

Wednesday night is the fourth of 11 total meetings between Florida and Atlanta this season and the first of six matchups at Hertz Arena. In 160 previous all-time matchups with the Gladiators, the Everblades hold a record of 94-51-15. Last season, Florida completed a perfect 10-0-0-0 record against Atlanta, including a 3-0-0-0 mark at Hertz Arena.

Fire Away!

The 'Blades have outshot their opponent in 15 of their last 17 games and have posted at least 40 shots on goal in four consecutive games. With this recent surplus of shots, Florida has moved up to third in the ECHL in shots on goal per game, averaging 34.7 shots per contest. The 'Blades have been outshot by their opponent in just seven games this year.

Defensive Excellence

Florida is second in the league in both shots against and goals against per game, limiting opponents to an average of 27.1 shots and 2.59 goals per tilt. Florida has yielded three or fewer goals in all but eight of its 32 games this season and has allowed four or more goals in consecutive games just once this year.

Extra, Extra

Florida has needed overtime to decide four of its last five games and has required a shootout to decide each of its last two games. After losing each of its first five overtime games, Florida has now earned victories in three consecutive affairs that have required an extra session. The 'Blades went nearly 11 months between shootouts before their shootout affair this past Friday against Greenville. Coincidentally, the last time Florida went to a shootout was against Greenville on Feb. 2, 2018, a 4-3 victory for the Swamp Rabbits.

Home, Sweet Home

Since losing their first home game of the season, the 'Blades have grabbed at least one standings point in each of their last 11 contests at Hertz Arena, with a record of 9-0-2-0 in that stretch. That point streak on home ice is the second-longest in the ECHL this season behind only Cincinnati, which has a 16-game home point streak.

Power Play Proves Important

Florida scored on one of its 10 chances on the power play on Saturday night, another time this season the Everblades' success on the power-play has helped translate to a victory. When the 'Blades have registered at least one power-play goal this year, they have compiled a record of 12-1-2-0. The season opener against Newfoundland on Oct. 12 was the 'Blades only loss in a game in which they scored on the man advantage.

Next Up

After a day off on Thursday, the Everblades resume the series with Atlanta on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Gladiators at Hertz Arena.

