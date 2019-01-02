Grizzlies Sign Forward Stanislav Dzakhov
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added forward Stanislav Dzakhov to the active roster.
This is Dzakhov's 4th ECHL team. He's previously played for Quad City, Greenville and Norfolk. Dzakhov had 3 goals and 1 assist in 5 games for Quad City in the 2017-18 season. Dzakhov scored 5 goals and 6 assists in 9 games this season for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.
Dzakhov is 6'2 and 210 pounds. He was born in Moscow, Russia on March 16, 1993.
For tickets, go to utahgrizzlies.com or go to the Maverik Center box office. The Grizzlies have games this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday vs the Wichita Thunder.
