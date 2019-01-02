Nolan Gluchowski Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

BOISE, Idaho - Nolan Gluchowski of the Idaho Steelheads has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 27-30.

Gluchowski scored one goal and added five assists for six points in two games at Rapid City last week.

The 24-year-old notched an assist in a 9-1 win on"Friday and followed that up with five points (1g-4a) in a 6-1 victory on"Saturday.

A native of Wixom, Michigan, Gluchowski has 19 points (4g-15a) in 22 games with the Steelheads this season, which is fourth among rookie defensemen.

Under contract to Texas of the American Hockey League, Gluchowski tallied 71 points (16g-55a) in 133 career games at St. Lawrence University from 2014-18.

On behalf of Nolan Gluchowski, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

