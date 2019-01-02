Wichita Kicks off 2019 Tonight in Utah

West Valley City, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins 2019 with a visit to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Grizzlies.

The Thunder lost on Monday night in overtime by the final of 5-4. Utah lost on Sunday afternoon to the Allen Americans by the final of 4-2. Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams since the first week of November.

Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week with three games against Utah In fact, the Thunder plays their next 17 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

The Thunder special teams had a great finish to 2018. Wichita went 17-for-49 on the power play in the month of December, operating at 34.7%. The Thunder penalty kill allowed just four goals on 60 chances, good for a 93.3% kill rate.

Utah is currently in second place in the Mountain Division with 38 points while the Thunder are in fourth place with 37 points. The Grizzlies are led by Cole Ully, who has 38 points (10g, 23a).

Matt Berry is second with 22 points (13g, 9a). Wichita is led by Steven Iacobellis, who has 36 points (10g, 26a). Ralph Cuddemi is second with 28 points (16g, 12a).

