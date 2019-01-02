Nick Saracino Named Co-Recipient of ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Nick Saracino is a co-recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for December.

Saracino, 26, finished December tied with Cincinnati's Alex Wideman, as both players posted +16 ratings during the month. Nick was even or better in all 11 games he played, running his season streak to 15 straight tilts without finishing in the minuses. The St. Louis, Missouri native was +3 on four different occasions, and in all four of those games, he recorded multiple points. Saracino finished December with 12 goals, 11 assists, and 23 points. The 12 goals were tied with former Nailer Reid Gardiner for the most in the ECHL, while the 23 points were tied with Gardiner for second - three points back of Nick's Wheeling teammate, Cam Brown.

This is the second straight season that the Nailers have had a player win Plus Performer of the Month honors, as Nick Sorkin captured the award with a +17 rating in January, 2018. Saracino is the eighth Wheeling player to win the award all-time.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Nick Saracino with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

The Nailers will play at home on Thursday at 7:05 against the Toledo Walleye. The next big promotional game is Nickelodeon Night Featuring SpongeBob & Patrick, when Wheeling hosts the Indy Fuel on January 12th. That game is also Scout Night. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

