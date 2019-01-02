Komets Open 2019 with 3-In-3; Fuel Visit Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will open the 2019 portion of the season with a trip to Indy to face the Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,488) Thursday at 7:05pm. Friday the Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff against the Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena. Saturday the Komets return to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum to host the Fuel at 7:30pm and complete the first week of 2019.

About last week-- The Komets completed 2018 with four games in five nights for week 12. Thursday the Komets clipped the visiting Kalamazoo Wings 2-1. Saturday the Komets fell to the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 before snatching a 3-2 victory at Toledo Sunday. Monday the Komets rallied from a four goal deficit with three goals in the third period but the Brampton Beast held on to spoil the traditional New Year's Eve game 4-3 in front of a Fort Wayne festive crowd of 10,233.

Komet Hockey this week

Thursday, Jan. 3, Komets at Indy Fuel-- The Komets begin their week of divisional play at Indy (17-14-0, 34 points) Thursday. It will be the fourth of 11 meetings this season against the intrastate rival and the second of six trips to the Indiana capital. The Komets begin week 13 of 2018-19 trailing third-place Indy and Wheeling by a point. The Fuel are coming off a 6-2 New Year's Eve win at Kalamazoo and are 8-4-0 in their last 12 games and 4-1-0 in their last five.

Friday, Jan. 4, Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones-- The Komets will have a chance to avenge a 5-2 loss to the Cyclones last Saturday in Fort Wayne. Cincy leads the season series 4-2-0 with five meetings remaining. The Komets are 1-3-0 in four trips to Cincinnati. The Cyclones lead the league with 48 points (22-6-4) at the start of the week and have won their last two games for a 10-1-1 record after the last dozen. Cincinnati is idle until they welcome the Komets Friday.

Saturday, Jan. 5, Indy Fuel at Komets-- The Komets host Indy for the third of five games this season and are 1-1-0 after the first two Fuel visits. Saturday's match completes a stretch of three-in-three for both teams this week. It's the first of five Komet home games in January. The Komets are 3-3-1 after seven Saturday home games with six remaining.

Komet leaders-- Justin Hodgman leads with 25 assists, 35 points and +7.....Jake Kamrass leads rookies with 14 goals, 17 assists and 31 points....Ryan Lowney leads Fort Wayne defensemen with 16 assists and 17 points.....Taylor Crunk leads with 74 penalty minutes.

Streaking Komets-- Jake Kamrass holds the longest Komet point streak of the season at 10 games (5g, 7a) and has an eight-game home point streak (5g, 5a) as well as a four-game road point streak (1g, 5a)....Justin Hodgman has points in three straight games (1g, 3a) and a three-game road point streak (2g, 2a).....Goaltender Lucas Hafner has started five straight games (3-2-0).

Welcome back Zach-- Goaltender Zach Fucale is expected to return to the Fort Wayne lineup when the Komets visit Indy Thursday night. Fucale joined Team Canada and backstopped the Canadians to the Spengler Cup Finals in Davos, Switzerland the last week. Fucale appeared in all four games going 3-0-1 after suffering a 2-1 shootout loss in the championship game. Fucale totaled 245 minutes in net, allowed six goals for a 1.47 goals-against average. The Laval, Quebec native stopped 80 of 86 shots for a .930 save percentage in the tournament. Fucale is in his fourth pro season and has appeared in 15 Fort Wayne games to date and enters the new year with an 8-5-0 record, 2.99 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Levine placed on waivers-- With the return of Fucale, goaltender Eric Levine has been placed on waivers.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday when the Indy Fuel visits courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011 or see details here.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

