Solar Bears Edged by Swamp Rabbits in 2-1 Loss

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-13-3-0) battled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-18-3-2) in a tight defensive battle but ultimately fell by a 2-1 score on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Brendan Harms buried a shorthanded goal on Corbin Boes at the 18:20 mark.

The Solar Bears tied the score in the second period when Mathieu Foget rippled the back of the net with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Garrett Bartus at 5:56. Initially the goal was waved off, but the goal judge verified that the puck had indeed crossed the goal line.

The Swamp Rabbits secured the lead at 9:02 of the third period when Dylan Vander Esch buried a Chad Duchesne rebound for the game-winning tally for the visitors.

Boes took the loss with 25 saves on 27 shots against; Bartus picked up the victory for Greenville with 29 stops on 30 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Dylan Vander Esch - GRN

2) Garrett Bartus - GRN

3) Brendan Harms - GRN

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of games this weekend as part of Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The team hosts Lightning Night on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Orlando returns to action against the Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. - your ticket is also valid for entry to the UCF vs. USF college hockey game that will follow at the conclusion of the Solar Bears game.

ECHL Stories from January 2, 2019

