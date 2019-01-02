Solar Bears Edged by Swamp Rabbits in 2-1 Loss
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-13-3-0) battled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-18-3-2) in a tight defensive battle but ultimately fell by a 2-1 score on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.
Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Brendan Harms buried a shorthanded goal on Corbin Boes at the 18:20 mark.
The Solar Bears tied the score in the second period when Mathieu Foget rippled the back of the net with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Garrett Bartus at 5:56. Initially the goal was waved off, but the goal judge verified that the puck had indeed crossed the goal line.
The Swamp Rabbits secured the lead at 9:02 of the third period when Dylan Vander Esch buried a Chad Duchesne rebound for the game-winning tally for the visitors.
Boes took the loss with 25 saves on 27 shots against; Bartus picked up the victory for Greenville with 29 stops on 30 shots against.
THREE STARS
1) Dylan Vander Esch - GRN
2) Garrett Bartus - GRN
3) Brendan Harms - GRN
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of games this weekend as part of Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The team hosts Lightning Night on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Orlando returns to action against the Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. - your ticket is also valid for entry to the UCF vs. USF college hockey game that will follow at the conclusion of the Solar Bears game.
