MacEachern Loaned to Wichita; Makiniemi Returned to Barracuda

November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Connor MacEachern

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this morning.

Forward Connor MacEachern has been loaned to the Thunder. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi has been reassigned to the Barracuda by the Sharks.

MacEachern was set to make his home debut for the Thunder last weekend before being recalled to San Jose. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has four points (1g, 3a) in seven games this season for Wichita.

He was signed to an AHL deal by the Barracuda this past June. The Brooklin, Ontario native finished a four-year collegiate career at Penn State last season and joined the Barracuda for the final four games of the year.

During his senior campaign, he was named as an alternate captain for the Nittany Lions and finished with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 39 games. Overall, he finished with 77 points (31g, 46a) in 130 games at Penn State.

