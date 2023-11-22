Heartlanders Match Longest Win Streak in Team History, 7th Straight, Defeat Wings
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - Iowa Heartlanders forward Will Calverley scored two goals and the Heartlanders won their seventh straight game, 3-1, over the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday at Wings Event Center. The seven-game streak is tied for the longest in team history, matching the seven straight victories Iowa had during the team's inaugural season from Feb. 16, 2022 - Mar. 5, 2022. Peyton Jones won his sixth straight start with 28 saves, including 20 straight to end the game after allowing a strike in the first period.
Calverley's game-winning strike happened at net front at 4:25 of the third; Jesse Jacques slammed one off Jonathan Lemieux's pads, then Calverley batted it home for a power-play marker. He has four goals this season.
The rookie Calverley tied the game at 5:33 of the second on a cerebral play from his linemates Louis Boudon and Casey Dornbach. First, Boudon chucked it to Dornbach left point. Dornbach slid his feet a few feet to the right then lasered a deflectable wrister. Calverley stuck his stick out and redirected it in for his third of the season.
Dornbach ended the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute. He had two points in his ECHL debut.
Kalamazoo's Robert Calisti scored the only goal of the first, a man-up marker with 8:48 to go in the opening frame.
The Heartlanders continue the road trip at Fort Wayne on Thanksgiving at 6:30 p.m. After Fort Wayne, the Heartlanders visit Wheeling Sat., Nov 25 at 6:10 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 26 at 3:10 p.m. Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.
