Oilers Sign Goaltender, Give Update on Stable

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of goaltender Kristian Stead from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Stead, 27, joins the Oilers early in his third season of professional hockey. Debuting for the Ice Bears in 2021-22, the Merritt, British Columbia native earned SPHL All-Rookie Team honors while posting an 18-2-1 record. Through nine games this season, Stead reps a .905 save percentage and 3.41 GAA.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 195 lbs. goaltender played at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

With the addition of Stead, the Oilers are currently carrying four goaltenders. Also active is Kyle Lane, who the Oilers signed on Sunday, Nov. 16. Lane attended training camp with the Oilers this preseason. Gage Alexander is on assignment from the Anaheim Ducks, and French International goaltender Julian Junca remains on IR.

Tomas Suchanek is the only other goaltender to appear for the Oilers this season. The Czech product is currently recalled from his loan and back with the Oilers' AHL affiliate and Suchanek's contracted club, the San Diego Gulls.

