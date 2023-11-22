Americans End Skid With 5-3 Win on Thanksgiving Eve
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators beat the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena in front of an announced crowd of 3,828.
Hank Crone and Matt Marcinew each had a goal and an assist on the night as the Americans erased a 1-0 Thunder lead in the second period. The Americans scored back-to-back in that second frame as Solag Bakich (2) and the birthday boy Spencer Asuchak (3) lit the lamp. Asuchak's third goal in his last five games.
Wichita battled back in the third to tie the game with a pair of goals from Jeremy Masella (2,3) but the Americans would not be denied as Matt Marcinew (7) scored the eventual game winning goal at the 11:59 mark and Kris Myllari (3) with the insurance goal to lock up the win and end the Americans six game losing streak.
"It's a tough way to win the game," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. It came with a price. Colton Hargrove, leaving the game with a serious injury, and knowing he's going to be out for a lengthy period. It's bittersweet. We needed this game badly, but the win was costly. Our guys stepped up in his absence."
The Americans resume the road trip with a pair of games in Tulsa on Friday and Saturday night. Allen returns home on December 1 and 2 for Swiftie Night, and Star Wars Night. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - M. Marcinew
2. WIC - J. Masella
3. ALN - H. Crone
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Hank Crone in action
(Ed Bailey)
