Tim Doherty's Rights Dealt to Cincinnati

November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - As a result of an American Hockey League trade between the Chicago Wolves and Hartford Wolf Pack, the Maine Mariners have dealt the rights to forward Tim Doherty to the Cincinnati Cyclones. The trade completes the acquisition of defenseman Billy Constantinou and also sends a future consideration to Maine.

Doherty, 28, was in his second season with the Mariners, but on an American Hockey League contract with the Chicago Wolves, which he signed this past offseason. On Wednesday, the Wolves traded Doherty to the Hartford Wolf Pack, causing the Mariners to send his ECHL rights to Hartford's affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

In 10 games for the Mariners this season, Doherty had eight assists, and no goals. Last season, Doherty set Mariners single-season franchise records for points (73) and assists (52). The Portsmouth, RI native is also a former University of Maine Black Bear. He's played previously in the ECHL for the Allen Americans and Wheeling Nailers.

In exchange for Doherty's rights, the future owed to the Cyclones from the November 1st trade for defenseman Billy Constantinou is fulfilled. The Mariners will also receive an additional future consideration from Cincinnati.

