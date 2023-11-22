Cyclones Make Pair of Trades

CINCINNATI, OH - As a result of an American Hockey League trade today between the Chicago Wolves and Hartford Wolfpack, the Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired the ECHL rights to forward Tim Doherty from the Maine Mariners. This move finalizes the trade of former Cyclones defenseman Billy Constantinou to the Mariners and sends a new future consideration from Cincinnati to Maine.

Doherty has played ten games this year with Maine and recorded eight points (0g, 8a). The 28-year-old signed an American League contract with the Chicago Wolves this June. He spent the entirety of last season with the Mariners and racked up 73 points (21g, 52a).

The Portsmouth, RI native is in his 4th professional year and has spent time with the Allen Americans and Wheeling Nailers as well.

Prior to his professional career, the lefty played three seasons at the University of Maine. At his time in Orono, Doherty earned 77 points in just over 100 collegiate games.

Cincinnati also traded forward Adam Berg today to Utah with future considerations coming back to the 'Clones.

Adam Berg joins Utah after playing eight games (1g, 1a) with Cincy this year. The rookie scored the first goal of the regular season for the Cyclones, coming off his 19 games in Cincinnati last season.

The 26-year-old played four seasons at Brock University totaling over 91 games. Previously in the WHL, Berg recorded 46 points during his time with Regina and Edmonton over a three-year span.

