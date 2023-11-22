Series Preview: November 22-25 at Utah

The Newfoundland Growlers find themselves out west this week as they begin a three game series with the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

Newfoundland took three of a possible four points from a doubleheader in Reading this past weekend. After falling 4-3 in OT on Friday, the Growlers bounced back with a 6-4 road win - their first win away from home of the season.

Thanks to a strong showing against the Royals, the Growlers have now climbed into second place in the North Division with a 6-5-3-0 record, still some five points behind the division leading Trois-Rivières Lions.

Utah sits in sixth place in a tough Mountain Division through 10 games played with a 4-6-0-0 record. It was a Central Division outfit that they struggled with this past weekend however as the dropped three straight contests against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

The Growlers previously visited the Maverik Center back in 2019-20 where they managed just one overtime win from three games against the Grizzlies.

On a season long road trip, this iteration of the dogs will be hoping for better fortune as they look to maximize their point haul away from the Mary Brown's Centre.

Puck drops is set for 10:40 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night (all times listed in NL time). Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Jonny Tychonick (D): Coming off a five point night in Reading last Saturday, a new franchise best for points by a defenceman in a regular season game, Tychonick could be a key contributor to the Growlers secondary scoring on this trip. His 13 points (2G, 11A) is tied for second best on the team in that department.

UTA - Brett Stapley (F): A name many Growlers fans will remember from his days with Trois-Rivières, Stapley led the Lions in scoring last season in his first year as a pro. With five points in five appearances for the Grizzlies, the former Montreal Canadiens pick continues to impress in the 2023-24 campaign.

