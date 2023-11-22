Fuel Can't Stop the Cyclones Scorig

CINCINNATI - The Fuel went southeast to Cincy to take on the Cyclones in their third matchup this season between the two.

1ST PERIOD

Dilan Savenkov for the Cyclones committed the first penalty just 1:36 into the game. The tripping would go unscathed as Indy failed to convert on the power play. Just three minutes later, Connor Fedorek would commit a trip at 4:42 and the Cyclones answered with a Patrick Polino goal to give Cincy a 1-0 lead.

It took just over a minute for the Fuel to answer with an unassisted Colin Bilek goal at 6:18. It was Bilek's first shot of the season in his first game of the season.

Kirill Chaika came away with an interference penalty at 6:39 but Cincinnati could not convert on their second power play of the game. It was a relatively quiet 1st period for 10 minutes until KyIe Maksimovich ended the lull with a breakaway score off the feed from Zach Jordan.

The 2-1 Fuel lead lasted all of 21 seconds as Cincy's Nick Isaacson put it past Mitchell Weeks to tie it all up at two at 16:35. The first period ended tied up at two with 10 shots on goal by both teams.

2ND PERIOD

Just like in their last matchup, the 2nd period was nothing short of entertaining.

2 minutes into the period, Zach Jordan was called for a slash, putting Cincy back on the power play. With 20 seconds remaining on the power play, Cincy's Justin Vaive found the back of the net. After some discussion on a potential kick and goaltender interference, the second power play goal of the game for the Cyclones ultimately stood true.

Nick Isaacson was called for interference at 4:01 but was quickly followed up by a penalty from Colin Bilek, sending the game to a 4 on 4 for 90 seconds. Due to the Bilek penalty, Lee Lapid had the chance at Cincy's first penalty shot of the season. Lapid vs. Weeks and Indy's goaltender came out on top to deny the Cyclones a two-goal lead, for now.

Cincy came firing back just 53 seconds later as Matej Pekar scored two goals in just 14 seconds, pushing the Cyclones' lead to 5-2 at 5:48. Indy would cut the lead just a minute later when Cam Hillis put his second of the season in the back of the net.

At 12:07, we'd see the second 4 on 4 game of the night as simultaneous roughing penalties were issued on Indy's Zach Jordan and the Cyclones' Landon Cato. It only lasted 14 seconds when Jalen Smereck was called for a trip on Anthony Firriolo. It was Indy's second chance on the man advantage but, just like the first iteration, nothing came of this opportunity.

With just over 2 minutes left in the period, Colin Bilek and Nick Isaacson dropped the gloves for the first fight of the evening, sending both guys to the locker room a bit early for the 2nd intermission.

Before the 2nd period could officially come to a close, Justin Vaive was called for a slash at 19:09, giving the Fuel a power play coming onto the ice for the 3rd period. Cincinnati recorded 12 shots on goal to Indy's 7 in this period.

3RD PERIOD

The 3rd period saw action 4 minutes in when Roman Ahcan put his sixth of the season past Mitchell Weeks for the sixth goal of the game for the Cyclones. At 5:45 in the 3rd period, Zack Andrusiak would end Weeks' night by putting in the seventh goal for Cincinnati. Zach Driscoll would come in relief of Mitchell Weeks for the remainder of the game.

At 12:01, the Cyclones had too many men on the ice, giving the Fuel their sixth power play opportunity of the night. This power play ended like the other five with no goals to show for the Fuel.

Trevor Zins would be called for holding at 17:03 giving the Cyclones one last power play chance before the final buzzer. The game would end 7-3 with the Cyclones coming out on top. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel 31 to 26, making it 12 straight games where they have outshot their opponent.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Black Friday November 24, 2023 against the Fort Wayne Komets.

