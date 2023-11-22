Royals Struck Down BY Thunder in Road Trip Opener, 5-1

Glens Falls, NY -The Reading Royals (3-8-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (7-3-1-0) on Wednesday, November 22 at Cool Insuring Arena. Nolan Maier (1-4-0-1) suffered the loss in goal for Reading with 23 shots faced on 38 shots faced. Tyler Brennan (1-1-0-0) earned his first professional win in net with 27 saves on 28 shots faced for Adirondack.

Patrick Grasso scored an unassisted goal 13:53 into the first period on a deflection from Ryan Chyzowski into his own goal. Grasso's goal went unassisted for his sixth tally of the season and put the Thunder in front, 1-0.

The Royals evened the score on Yvan Mongo's sixth goal of the season. Joseph Nardi earned the assist with the cross crease pass to Mongo on a 2-on-1 rush with 2:32 left in the first period.

The Thunder took off offensively with a two-goal second period and two-goal third period. Ryan Orgel pot one past Maier 8:13 into the period with Mike Gillespie earning the lone helper on the goal. With a near buzzer for the period, Colin Felix blasted a one-timer past his former teammate for his first goal as a member of the Thunder. Shane Harper earned the assist on the goal for a multi-point game (2a).

In the third, Maier made a strong and quick glove save against Grant Jozefek at 2:05 into the final period. After penalties to Mike Chen for delay of game and Shane Sellar for boarding, Yushiroh Hirano converted on a 5-on-3 with a wrist shot past Maier at the 6:44 mark. Erik Middendorf sealed the game off with a fifth goal in the game and his seventh of the season at 15:02.

The Royals continue their road trip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 24, at 7:15 PM and Saturday, November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! To order tickets to our Throwback Thursday game, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

