Cyclones Pummel the Fuel on Thanksgiving Eve

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones topped the Fuel 7-3 and improve to 3-0 in the season series with Indy. Cincinnati moves to 7-5-0-0 and has still outshot every opponent this season.

* Cincy opened the scoring 5:07 into the game with Patrick Polino's third powerplay of the season from the far faceoff circle. The Fuel countered with a pair of goals from Colin Bilek and Kyle Maksimovich to go up 2-1. Just 21 seconds after falling behind Sahil Panwar led a 2-on-1 rush up ice and made a beautiful saucer pass to Nick Isaacson who scored in his first game in a 'Clones uniform.

* In the second period, Justin Vaive cashed in on Cincinnati's second powerplay goal of the night with a doorstep deflection. Forward Matej Pekar ballooned the lead to 5-2 with goals just 22 seconds apart. The 23-year-old had two incredible solo efforts, first getting his own rebound and on the next shift, scoring on a breakaway.

* Cincinnati continued to pour on the pressure in the third period with Roman Ahcan's highlight reel marker. The CBJ prospect dangled over the blue line, then past two defenders and scored far side. Zack Andrusiak added a breakaway of his own and chased Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the net. Cyclones goalie Talyn Boyko earned his third win of the year and stopped 23/26 shots.

Up next, Cincinnati hosts Wheeling for the first time since opening night. The Cyclones and Nailers faceoff this Friday November 24th at 1:30pm ET. It's a kids eat free matinee game at Heritage Bank Center where kids will get a free meal voucher upon entry.

