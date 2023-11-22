Jake Murray Scores First Pro Goal In 5-3 Win Over Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (12-2-0-0, 24pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-8-1-0, 13pts) by a final score of 5-3 Wednesday night at The Monument Arena in front of a crowd of 2,105. Idaho and Rapid City will square off again on Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Steelheads trailed 2-0 after the first period as Charles Martin (1st) go the Rush on the board at 12:38 with a shot from the high slot over the right shoulder of Dylan Wells. With just 3:21 left in the period Maurizio Colella (4th) sent a shot into the back of the net on a low wrist shot from the right dot finding the far side. Idaho was outshot 8-6 in the period.

Idaho rattled off three goals in the second period in a span of 5:07 to capture a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes of play. Wade Murphy (9th) found the back of the net for the third straight game scoring at 5:39 on a slapshot into the top right corner from the high slot. At 10:14 Mark Rassell (11th) capitalized on the end boards as goaltender Matt Radmowsky fumbled the puck. With Radmosky racing to get back into the crease, Rassell fired the puck of his stick as it dribbled into the net tying the score at 2-2. Just 32 seconds later Jake Murray (1st) fired a shot from the blue line giving Idaho a 3-2 lead. Rassell intercepted the puck at the top of the right circle and fed Ty Pelton-Byce in the left circle who delivered it to Murray. Steelheads outshot the Rush 14-8.

Alex Aleardi (5th) tied the game at 3-3 at 9:31 of the final period but the Steelheads grabbed a pair of goals shortly after in a stretch of 4:20. Murphy (10th) got his second of the game on a tip in front of a point shot from Cody Haiskanen at 10:15 and then Keaton Mastrdonato (8th) was setup on the far side of the crease off a feed from Zane Franklin to make it 5-3.

Dylan Wells made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win while Matt Radmosky turned aside 22 of 27 shots he faced in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Wade Murphy (2-0-2, +4, 2 shots)

2) Mark Rassell (1-1-2, +1, 5 shots)

3) Keaton Mastrodonato (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 27-26.

- Idaho is 57-25-5 all-time vs. Rapid City and 28-15-2 in South Dakota.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Dawson Barteaux (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jake Murray has points in three straight games after scoring his first pro goal.

- Mark Rassell (1-1-2) recorded his seventh multi-point game.

- Matt Register (0-1-1) has points in four of his last five games.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (0-1-1) has points in three of his last four games.

