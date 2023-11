ECHL Transactions - November 22

November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 22, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

John DeRoche, D/F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Joe Gatenby, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Hargrove, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Isaacson, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Josh Burnside, D added to active roster, (team suspension lifted)

Add Lincoln Griffin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Delete Adam Berg, F traded to Utah

Fort Wayne:

Add Chad Butcher, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve

Delete Vincent De Mey, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Connor Fedorek, D added to active roster (claimed from Reading)

Add Colin Bilek, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add David Keefer, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Tim Doherty, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Tim Doherty, F ECHL playing rights traded to Cincinnati

Norfolk:

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add James Hardie, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from reserve

Delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson

Add Brandon Estes, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Tulsa:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/21]

Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Reggie Millette, F activated from reserve

Add Kyle Lane, G activated from reserve

Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michael Underwood, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Xavier Filion, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Evan Vierling, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Delete Raivis Ansons, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve

