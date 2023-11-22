Harris Scored Twice as Icemen Earn 3-1 Road Win at Atlanta

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Brendan Harris scored twice, and the Icemen registered two power play goals to earn a 3-1 road victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena Tuesday evening. With the win, the Icemen snap a four-game winless streak.

Jacksonville wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as just 1:15 into the contest, Brendan Harris scored his sixth goal of the season off the rebound from a Brandon Fortunato shot to the Icemen the early 1-0 lead. The goal extended Harris' goal scoring streak to three games.

Later in the period, the Icemen added to their lead on the power play, thanks in part to Harris again. However, this time Harris at the low circle fed the puck to Craig Martin at the top of the crease. Martin immediately directed the puck into the net to give the Icemen a 2-0 edge.

Atlanta would get on the board later in the period, as former Icemen Alex Whelan (way-lynn) took off on a breakaway opportunity and after a couple of a deke moves, he was able to slip the puck into the net past Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon to make it a 2-1 game.

The two teams would hold each other in check in the second period, but the Icemen penalty kill was severely tested in the final minutes of the middle frame after being forced to kill off a lengthy 5-on-3 power play for Atlanta. The Icemen dug deep, and Vernon made two stellar saves to keep the puck out of the net to kill of the penalty and preserve a 2-1 Icemen lead heading into the second break.

The third period was much the same, with stingy play on both sides. However, the Icemen received a power play with exactly two minutes remaining I the game. Craig Martin led a 2-on-1 rush into the zone and fed a pass to Harris in the slot who netted his second goal of the game with a wrist shot and sealed the 3-1 Icemen victory.

Matt Vernon was sound in goal, stopping 24 of 25 shots to earn his third win of the season.

The Icemen return home on Wednesday to take on South Carolina at 7:00 p.m. Icemen also play at home on Friday and Saturday of this week. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or by calling 904-602-7825.

