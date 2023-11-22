McManus Tallies Three Assists, Rabbits Win Fifth Straight Game
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
DULUTH, G.A. - Brannon McManus' three-assist night paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to win their fifth straight game in a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Wednesday night.
Before the midway point of the first period, Greenville conceded the opening goal for just the sixth time this season, as Blake Evennou scored his first of the season at 7:57. The Swamp Rabbits responded late in the period, at 18:36, as Wyatte Wylie scored his second of the season from a neutral zone interception by Brannon McManus.
After Greenville's power-play unit came away empty-handed on a 5-on-3 early in the second, Carter Souch gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead at 8:50, slicing Nikita Pavlychev's backside feed into the net for his team-leading seventh of the season.
Early in the third, McManus held the puck in the corner of the offensive end and skipped a pass to Pavlychev, who tipped his second of the season into the net at 6:02 for the 3-1 Greenville lead. Midway through the period, Atlanta closed the gap to a single tally as Carson Gicewicz scored a power-play goal at 9:20. Despite pulling their goalie in the later stages, the Gladiators could not put the tying goal past Greenville's Ryan Bednard, who finished the night with 39 saves on 41 shots for his sixth straight victory.
W: Bednard
L: Harmon
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to a Eastern Conference best 12-2-0-0, while the Gladiators fall to 8-5-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road and travel to the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, November 24, for a 7 p.m meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
