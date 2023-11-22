Early Start Tonight in Wichita

Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Boise Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), continue their six-game road trip tonight in Wichita. The Americans look to end their six-game losing streak this evening. Watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey TV, or listen on the Americans 24/7 app.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/1/23 vs. Utah, 7:00 PM CST

Six Straight Losses: The Americans lost the first three games of their six-game road trip, dropping three straight games to the Idaho Steelheads last week. The losing streak is at six in a row. After tonight's game in Wichita, the team will travel to Tulsa for two games this weekend. The Americans are 1-1-0 against Tulsa this season. This will be the first meeting of the year between the Americans and the Thunder.

Dalton Gally to the IR: Americans defenseman Dalton Gally missed the final two games of the Idaho series with a lower body injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. He's expected to miss several weeks.

13 and counting: The Americans have given up 40 or more shots in all 13 games this season. In two of those games, the Americans have allowed 50 or more to the opposition. The 58 shots allowed last week in Boise, were the most since the 2021-2022 season.

Americans and Komets strike a deal: The Americans traded forward Chad Butcher to the Fort Wayne Komets this week for defenseman Joe Gatenby, and forward William Provost. Gatenby played in nine games with the Komets this season and had two points. Prior to his time in Fort Wayne, he spent two years with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. William Provost is a talented young forward with a ton of upside. He had two points in three games this year for Fort Wayne.

Orzeck set to make his Allen debut: Defenseman Nolan Orzeck will make his Americans debut tonight against Wichita. He was acquired in a trade last weekend from the Iowa Heart landers for future considerations.

Americans release Crowder: The Americans waived defenseman Brayden Crowder on Wednesday. The Sudbury, Ontario native played in nine games for the Americans and had no points.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 3-5-0

Overall: 3-10-0

Last 10: 2-8-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

Assists: (10) Kris Myllari

Points: (14) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

+/-: (1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 4-3-0

Away: 1-6-1-0

Overall: 5-9-1-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (8) Peter Bates

Assists: (13) Brayden Watts

Points: (18) Peter Bates

+/-: (+2) Peter Bates

PIM's (45) Jeremy Masella

