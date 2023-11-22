Bliss, Craggs Score in Wednesday Night Loss to Wheeling
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers 4-2 on Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena.
What Happened:
The Toledo Walleye headed East to finish out the road trip in Wheeling, WV against the Wheeling Nailers.
John Lethemon would defend the net for the Walleye. Matt Anderson and Will Cullen would man the defense while Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan and Colin Theisen would lead the Toledo attack.
Taylor Gauthier would start between the pipes for the Nailers. Thimo Nickl and Isaac Belliveau led the defense with Evan Vierling, Matthew Quercia and David Jankowski on the attack for Wheeling.
The Nailers would start the action with a goal by Avery Winslow with assists from Tanner Laderoute and Jarrett Lee at 9:39.
The Walleye would even the score at 18:43 when Craggs sniped one past Gauthier, with Jake Willets and Mitch Lewandowski netting assists on the score.
That would wrap the action in the first 20 minutes as there were no penalties in the period.
Toledo outshot Wheeling 12-11 in the period.
Wheeling came out and reclaimed the lead right away as Jankowski slid one by Lethemon. Quercia got the lone assist on the score.
Jankowski would find the net again for the Nailers at 3:00 off of a rebound. Justin Lee and Vierling would assist the tally.
The Walleye would get the first power play chance of the night at 7:15 when Peter Laviolette was assessed a Hooking minor. The Walleye were unable to convert.
The Walleye would get another power play chance when Laviolette was assessed another penalty, this time an Interference minor at 9:18. The Walleye were again unable to convert.
Wheeling added on another when Jarrett Lee found the net. Laderoute and Dillon Hamaliuk assisted the goal.
That would wrap the action in the second 20 minutes. Toledo outshot Wheeling 17-10 in the period and 29-21 cumulatively. The Walleye went 0/2 on the power play in the period while the Nailers did not have an opportunity.
The third period action would begin with another Toledo power play when Bobby Hampton was called for Holding at 2:43.
There would be :46 of four-on-four hockey as Alexandre Doucet would be assessed a Slashing minor at 3:57.
Both teams were unsuccessful on their power play chances.
The Walleye would start to claw back at 10:20 when Trenton Bliss found the net. The assists gave Thomas Farrell his first point of the season and gave Brandon Hawkins his 16th point of the season which leads the team.
The Nailers would get their second power play chance at 12:17 when Bliss was assessed a Holding minor. Wheeling was unable to convert the power play.
That would wrap the action from the third 20 minutes with the Toledo Walleye falling to the Wheeling Nailers 4-2.
Toledo was outshot by Wheeling 6-10 in the third frame, but outshot Wheeling 35-31 overall. The Walleye were 0/1 on the power play in the period and 0/3 overall, while the Nailers were 0/2 in the period and 0/2 overall.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
David Jankowski (2G) - WHL
Taylor Gauthier (W, 33SV) - WHL
Avery Winslow (1G) - WHL
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will head home to welcome the Kalamazoo Wings into the Huntington Center on Friday, November 24, 2023, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.
Friday, November 24th
Turkey Hat Drop / Black Friday
Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST
Huntington Center
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2023
- Americans End Skid With 5-3 Win on Thanksgiving Eve - Allen Americans
- Fuel Can't Stop the Cyclones Scorig - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Net Three in Third, Hand Mavericks First Road Loss of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Match Longest Win Streak in Team History, 7th Straight, Defeat Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Shut Out First-Place Lions, 4-0 - Norfolk Admirals
- Mcmanus Tallies Three Assists, Rabbits Win Fifth Straight Game - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Thankful For Two Points Against Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- McManus Tallies Three Assists, Rabbits Win Fifth Straight Game - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bliss, Craggs Score in Wednesday Night Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Lions' Road Trip Starts with a Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Shut Out Icemen In Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Downed by Americans on Thanksgiving Eve - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Struck Down BY Thunder in Road Trip Opener, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Kalamazoo Falls Just Short to Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Series Preview: November 22-25 at Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- MacEachern Loaned to Wichita; Makiniemi Returned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Atlanta Loses Fourth Straight, Falls 3-1 to Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Make Pair of Trades - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tim Doherty's Rights Dealt to Cincinnati - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Rival Americans for First Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: November 22 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Sign Goaltender, Give Update on Stable - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Early Start Tonight in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Harris Scored Twice as Icemen Earn 3-1 Road Win at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Open Three-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup vs. Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.