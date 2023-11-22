Bliss, Craggs Score in Wednesday Night Loss to Wheeling

WHEELING, WV - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers 4-2 on Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye headed East to finish out the road trip in Wheeling, WV against the Wheeling Nailers.

John Lethemon would defend the net for the Walleye. Matt Anderson and Will Cullen would man the defense while Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan and Colin Theisen would lead the Toledo attack.

Taylor Gauthier would start between the pipes for the Nailers. Thimo Nickl and Isaac Belliveau led the defense with Evan Vierling, Matthew Quercia and David Jankowski on the attack for Wheeling.

The Nailers would start the action with a goal by Avery Winslow with assists from Tanner Laderoute and Jarrett Lee at 9:39.

The Walleye would even the score at 18:43 when Craggs sniped one past Gauthier, with Jake Willets and Mitch Lewandowski netting assists on the score.

That would wrap the action in the first 20 minutes as there were no penalties in the period.

Toledo outshot Wheeling 12-11 in the period.

Wheeling came out and reclaimed the lead right away as Jankowski slid one by Lethemon. Quercia got the lone assist on the score.

Jankowski would find the net again for the Nailers at 3:00 off of a rebound. Justin Lee and Vierling would assist the tally.

The Walleye would get the first power play chance of the night at 7:15 when Peter Laviolette was assessed a Hooking minor. The Walleye were unable to convert.

The Walleye would get another power play chance when Laviolette was assessed another penalty, this time an Interference minor at 9:18. The Walleye were again unable to convert.

Wheeling added on another when Jarrett Lee found the net. Laderoute and Dillon Hamaliuk assisted the goal.

That would wrap the action in the second 20 minutes. Toledo outshot Wheeling 17-10 in the period and 29-21 cumulatively. The Walleye went 0/2 on the power play in the period while the Nailers did not have an opportunity.

The third period action would begin with another Toledo power play when Bobby Hampton was called for Holding at 2:43.

There would be :46 of four-on-four hockey as Alexandre Doucet would be assessed a Slashing minor at 3:57.

Both teams were unsuccessful on their power play chances.

The Walleye would start to claw back at 10:20 when Trenton Bliss found the net. The assists gave Thomas Farrell his first point of the season and gave Brandon Hawkins his 16th point of the season which leads the team.

The Nailers would get their second power play chance at 12:17 when Bliss was assessed a Holding minor. Wheeling was unable to convert the power play.

That would wrap the action from the third 20 minutes with the Toledo Walleye falling to the Wheeling Nailers 4-2.

Toledo was outshot by Wheeling 6-10 in the third frame, but outshot Wheeling 35-31 overall. The Walleye were 0/1 on the power play in the period and 0/3 overall, while the Nailers were 0/2 in the period and 0/2 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

David Jankowski (2G) - WHL

Taylor Gauthier (W, 33SV) - WHL

Avery Winslow (1G) - WHL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will head home to welcome the Kalamazoo Wings into the Huntington Center on Friday, November 24, 2023, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

Friday, November 24th

Turkey Hat Drop / Black Friday

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center

