Royals Open Three-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup vs. Thunder

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road trip on Wednesday, November 22 against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 PM. The Royals conclude their roadtrip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 24, at 7:15 PM and Saturday November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! Dress in your best 70's, 80's or 90's outfit and enter our Decade Fashion Contest at the game for your chance to win a prize!

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 3-7-1-1 record after splitting their two-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers with a 4-3 overtime win on Friday, November 17 and a 6-4 regulation loss on Saturday, November 18. Forwards Yvan Mongo (2g-2a) and Joe Nardi (1g-3a) led the Royals with four points each in the series.

Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through 12 games this season. Devon Paliani leads the team in assists (8).

Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and power play goals (4). Forward Matt Brown has nine points (3g-6a) in seven games. Brown has recorded at least one point in six of his seven games played with Reading.

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack (6-3-1-0) has opened their season with 13 points through 10 games. Forward Ryan Smith leads the Thunder in goals (8) and points (11). Forwards Yushio Hiram and Grant Jozefek are tied for the team lead in assists with six each.

The Thunder return home following a two-game series sweep against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Thunder have won three of their last four games and hold a 0-2-1 at home this season.

Upcoming Games:

Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo

Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!

'Pictures with Santa' photo station

Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

