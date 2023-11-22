Thunder Hosts Rival Americans for First Time this Season

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (right) vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a busy holiday week tonight at 6:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena against heated rival, Allen.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 55-84-13 against Allen and 29-37-7 at home against the Americans.

Both teams are coming into tonight match-up trying to back on track. The Thunder lost on Sunday to Rapid City, 7-5. Allen got swept in Idaho this past Saturday, losing its last game 5-2.

The Americans are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Wichita is trying to get off a two-game slide. Allen is in seventh place with six points. The Thunder are tied for fourth with 11 points.

Both teams are in the top 10 on the power play heading into tonight's contest. Wichita went 2-for-3 on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City, giving them two or more power play goals in three games this season. The Thunder are 13-for-55 overall, good for a 23.6% clip. Allen is sixth in the league on the man advantage, going 11-for-49 (22.4%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for eighth in scoring (17)...Xavier Pouliot is fifth in minor penalties (11)...Bates is tied for sixth in goals (8) and fourth in shooting percentage (35%)...Trevor Gorsuch is 16th in minutes played (391)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (6) and tied for second in power play points for rookies (7)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (30%)...

ALLEN NOTES - Mikael Robidoux is second in the league with 56 penalty minutes...Kris Myllari is first in power play assists (8), power play points (10) and tied for third in scoring by a defenseman (12)...Mark Sinclair is first in saves (294)...

Rock your Thanksgiving Eve with us tonight. Join us for $2 beers and a post-game concert with local Country artist, Logan Mize.

