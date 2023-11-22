Kalamazoo Falls Just Short to Iowa

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-8-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, started hot with a power play goal in the first but fell behind in the third and were unable to score an equalizer late, falling 3-1 versus the Iowa Heartlanders (7-4-2-0) Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (4-6-0-0) made an impressive 36 saves and completely shut down an early onslaught of 15 first period shots against. The rookie netminder has recorded over thirty stops in seven of his first ten professional games.

Robert Calisti (3) opened the scoring by threading the needle from the slot at the 11:12 mark of the first. Ayden MacDonald (1) and Collin Adams (3) assisted the power play goal by creating chaos in front and punching the puck out for Calisti's quick-release snap-shot.

Iowa equalized the game at the 5:33 mark of the second and took the lead on the power play with 15:35 remaining in regulation.

The Heartlanders added an empty-netter with 34 seconds left to seal their seventh straight win.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 39-29.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (8-2-1-1) at Huntington Center.

