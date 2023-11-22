Growlers Bested 4-1 by Grizzlies

The Newfoundland Growlers fell 4-1 to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

Jordan Martel and Brett Stapley struck 53 seconds apart for the hosts midway through the first period to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Isaac Johnson got the Growlers on the board 90 seconds into the middle frame with a shorthanded strike before Josh Wesley restored Utah's two goal lead four minutes later to put the Grizzlies up 3-1.

Dakota Raabe made it 4-1 Grizzlies late in the second period to give Utah a three-goal cushion going into period three.

Despite a 12-1 shot advantage in the final 20 minutes, Newfoundland failed to cut into Utah's lead down the stretch as the Grizzlies held on for a 4-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Isaac Johnson grabbed the only Growler point with an unassisted SHG.

Luke Cavallin fell to 2-2-2-0 with the loss.

These two face off once again on Friday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - D. Raabe

2. UTA - T. Miner

3. UTA - B. Cutler

