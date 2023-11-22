Oilers Net Three in Third, Hand Mavericks First Road Loss of Season
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 on Wednesday night at the BOK Center.
Jake McLaughlin gave the Mavericks the first goal of the game for the eighth time this season, ripping a shot from the left point through traffic and beyond Kristian Stead. The goal was the lone tally of the first period, coming 14:42 into the game. Stead stopped 11 of 12 shots in his first period as an Oiler, with Cale Morris stopping all eight.
Patrick Curry found his second goal in as many games with 6:01 left in the second period, placing Kansas City up 2-0. The shot was a tip through traffic and was the lone goal of the frame.
Tyler Poulsen drove the puck through Morris 4:49 into the final period, cutting the Mavericks lead in half. Yaroslav Yevdokimov lasered a snapshot from the left circle 3:10 later, tying the game with his first goal as an Oiler. Eddie Matsushima picked up his third point of the game, burying the game-winning goal from in tight with 9:45 remaining. An empty-net goal was called off for offside in the final minute, finalizing the score 3-2 in Tulsa's favor.
Stead stopped 28 of 30 shots in his Oilers debut enroute to his first ECHL win and third-star honors.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Nov. 24, taking on the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. The two squads square off again on Saturday, Nov. 25 for Teddy Bear Toss at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa hosts Wichita for the first meeting between the long-time rivals at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 for a Griffin Media postgame skate.
Highlights:
- Eddie Matsushima recorded three points (1G, 2A), including the game-winning goal
- Kristian Stead stopped 28 of 30 shots, earning his first ECHL win
- Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored his first goal as an Oiler
- Tyler Poulsen scored his fourth goal of the season. All four goals have opened the scoring for Tulsa
- Yaroslav Yevdokimov earned his first multi-point game as an Oiler (1G, 2A)
- Anthony Costantini and Andy Carroll both recorded plus-three ratings
- The Oilers secured their first come-from-behind, third-period victory of the season
- Tulsa gave Kansas City its first loss when scoring the first goal
. The Oilers are the first team this season to defeat Kansas City when the Mavericks lead through two periods
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2023
- Americans End Skid With 5-3 Win on Thanksgiving Eve - Allen Americans
- Fuel Can't Stop the Cyclones Scorig - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Net Three in Third, Hand Mavericks First Road Loss of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Match Longest Win Streak in Team History, 7th Straight, Defeat Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Shut Out First-Place Lions, 4-0 - Norfolk Admirals
- Mcmanus Tallies Three Assists, Rabbits Win Fifth Straight Game - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Thankful For Two Points Against Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- McManus Tallies Three Assists, Rabbits Win Fifth Straight Game - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bliss, Craggs Score in Wednesday Night Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Lions' Road Trip Starts with a Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Shut Out Icemen In Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Downed by Americans on Thanksgiving Eve - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Struck Down BY Thunder in Road Trip Opener, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Kalamazoo Falls Just Short to Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Series Preview: November 22-25 at Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- MacEachern Loaned to Wichita; Makiniemi Returned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Atlanta Loses Fourth Straight, Falls 3-1 to Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Make Pair of Trades - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tim Doherty's Rights Dealt to Cincinnati - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Rival Americans for First Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: November 22 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Sign Goaltender, Give Update on Stable - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Early Start Tonight in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Harris Scored Twice as Icemen Earn 3-1 Road Win at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Open Three-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup vs. Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.