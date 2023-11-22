Oilers Net Three in Third, Hand Mavericks First Road Loss of Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 on Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

Jake McLaughlin gave the Mavericks the first goal of the game for the eighth time this season, ripping a shot from the left point through traffic and beyond Kristian Stead. The goal was the lone tally of the first period, coming 14:42 into the game. Stead stopped 11 of 12 shots in his first period as an Oiler, with Cale Morris stopping all eight.

Patrick Curry found his second goal in as many games with 6:01 left in the second period, placing Kansas City up 2-0. The shot was a tip through traffic and was the lone goal of the frame.

Tyler Poulsen drove the puck through Morris 4:49 into the final period, cutting the Mavericks lead in half. Yaroslav Yevdokimov lasered a snapshot from the left circle 3:10 later, tying the game with his first goal as an Oiler. Eddie Matsushima picked up his third point of the game, burying the game-winning goal from in tight with 9:45 remaining. An empty-net goal was called off for offside in the final minute, finalizing the score 3-2 in Tulsa's favor.

Stead stopped 28 of 30 shots in his Oilers debut enroute to his first ECHL win and third-star honors.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Nov. 24, taking on the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. The two squads square off again on Saturday, Nov. 25 for Teddy Bear Toss at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa hosts Wichita for the first meeting between the long-time rivals at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 for a Griffin Media postgame skate.

Highlights:

- Eddie Matsushima recorded three points (1G, 2A), including the game-winning goal

- Kristian Stead stopped 28 of 30 shots, earning his first ECHL win

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored his first goal as an Oiler

- Tyler Poulsen scored his fourth goal of the season. All four goals have opened the scoring for Tulsa

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov earned his first multi-point game as an Oiler (1G, 2A)

- Anthony Costantini and Andy Carroll both recorded plus-three ratings

- The Oilers secured their first come-from-behind, third-period victory of the season

- Tulsa gave Kansas City its first loss when scoring the first goal

. The Oilers are the first team this season to defeat Kansas City when the Mavericks lead through two periods

