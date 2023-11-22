Atlanta Loses Fourth Straight, Falls 3-1 to Jacksonville

November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







The Atlanta Gladiators (8-4-0-0) lost 3-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen (5-5-2-0) on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Brendan Harris struck first for the Icemen, finding the back of the net just over a minute into the game. (1:15)

Shortly thereafter, Jacksonville would convert on the power play, with Craig Martin tipping home a cross-ice pass. (12:11)

Before the first period was complete, Alex Whelan would get the Glads on the board, capitalizing on a breakaway opportunity. (17:39)

Late in the third, Brendan Harris would net his second goal, this time on the power play, to extend Jacksonville's lead over the Gladiators, putting the game out of reach. (18:40)

Matt Vernon made 24 saves on 25 Gladiator shots in the victory, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals stopped 28 of 31, and Tyler Harmon made six saves on seven shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.