Grizzlies Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve Showdown at Maverik Center
November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Newfoundland Growlers (6-5-3, 15 points, .536 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (4-6, 8 points, .400 Win %)
Date: November 22, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center
Game Time: 7:10 pm.
Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053227-2023-newfoundland-growlers-vs-utah-grizzlies
Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES
Wednesday's Matchup
The Grizzlies host the Newfoundland Growlers on the day before Thanksgiving for the opener of a three-game series at Maverik Center. Utah is 2-1 all-time vs Newfoundland as they played a 3 game series at Maverik Center on December 11, 13-14, 2019. Watch out for Utah's power play, which ranks 4th in the league at home (23.8 %).
Grizzlies Sign Forward Aaron Aragon, Released Jared Power
The Grizzlies have signed forward Aaron Aragon.
Aragon started the 2023-24 season with the Idaho Steelheads and he was productive as he scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 4 games and had a +2 rating. Aragon had a point in 3 of his 4 games with Idaho.
In 41 games with the Macon Mayhem last season he scored 19 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. He also played in 1 game with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Aragon played in 6 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season and had 2 assists in 6 games. Aragon played his college hockey at the University of New England from 2018-2022. At New England he scored 23 goals and 16 assists in four seasons. Aragon was born in Whittier, California on July 31, 1997. Aragon will wear number 12 for Utah.
In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Jared Power, who had 1 goal in 9 games this season.
Games This Week
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night. Iced Out Hockey and Music.
Friday, November 24, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday. Black Friday.
Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.
All times Mountain.
Games Last Week
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - Utah 2 Iowa 3 - Kyle Mayhew and Dylan Fitze scored Utah's goals. Iowa got 1 goal and 1 assist from Liam Coughlin and 2 power play assists from Odeen Tufto. Iowa goaltender Peyton Jones saved 20 of 22. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 22 of 25. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play. Iowa was 2 for 3.
Friday, November 17, 2023 - Utah 0 Iowa 4 - Davis Koch had 2 goals and 1 assist and Peyton Jones had a 30 save shutout as Iowa won their 5th straight game. Iowa scored 4 different ways (5 on 5, power play, shorthanded and on an empty net). Dakota Raabe and Nathan Burke each had 5 shots for Utah. The Grizz outshot Iowa 30 to 29, including a 27 to 13 edge in the final 2 periods. Iowa's power play was 1 for 3. Utah's was 0 for 2.
Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Utah 2 Iowa 3 - Mick Messner scored his first pro goal 3:46 into the second period. Cole Gallant added a third period goal for Utah. Grizz goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 34 in his pro debut. Iowa's Davis Koch scored 2 goals. Utah outshot Iowa 39 to 34. Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.
Grizzlies Player Notes
Mick Messner scored his first pro goal on Nov. 18 at Iowa.
Bryan Yoon has an assist in 4 of his last 6 games.
Kyle Mayhew has a 21.4 shooting % (3 for 14). 2 of Mayhew's 3 goals have been unassisted.
Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 4 games.
Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 34 in his pro debut on Nov. 18.
Brett Stapley has a point in 4 of his 5 games for Utah (1g, 4a) 5 points.
Jordan Martel leads Utah with 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists).
Brandon Cutler has 4 goals and 3 assists in 10 games. Cutler leads Utah with 38 shots and 2 game winning goals.
Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes
Utah is 3-1 when scoring first. Utah is averaging a league low 6.80 penalty minutes per game. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes per game with 68. The Grizzlies are the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 3rd in the league on the power play at home as they are 5 for 21 (23.8 %). The Grizz have outshot opponents 125 to 82 in the third periods. Utah is 2-1 when leading after 1 period and 3-0 when leading after two periods. 5 of Utah's 10 games have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 2-1 all-time vs Newfoundland.
Recent Transactions
November 21 - Utah signs forward Aaron Aragon. Utah released forward Jared Power.
November 16 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was recalled to Colorado (AHL).
November 13 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has 2 assists in 5 games with Utah this season.
November 9 - Forward Kyle Betts was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Betts has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 5 games with Utah.
November 6 - Goaltender Trent Miner reassigned from Colorado to Utah.
November 3 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled by the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3.
October 31 - Brett Stapley was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Last season Stapley spent his first year as a professional with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, where he scored 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games. Stapley signed an AHL contract with the
Grizzlies All-time vs Growlers
It's the fourth all-time meeting between Utah and Newfoundland. They met for a 3 game series at Maverik Center on December 11, 13-14, 2019.
December 11, 2019 - Newfoundland 4 Utah 3 (Overtime). Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Brad Barone saved 21 of 25 for the Grizz but a Barone turnover behind his net in overtime made the difference in the game. Newfoundland was led by Marcus Power, who had 2 goals. Giorgio Estepahn and Joseph Duszak had 1 goal. Duszak had the OT game winner.
December 13, 2019 - Newfoundland 0 Utah 4 - Griffen Molino had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 1 assist and Martin Ouellette had a 19 save shutout in his Grizzlies debut. Utah outshot Newfoundland 32 to 19. Travis Barron had 1 goal.
December 14, 2019 - Newfoundland 2 Utah 3 - Yuri Terao had 2 goals. Ty Lewis 1 goal and 1 assist. Martin Ouellette stopped 32 of 34 for Utah. Both of Newfoundland's goals were scored by Joseph Duszak in the final 3 minutes 19 seconds of regulation to make the ending interesting.
Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Roster
Forwards (12): Aaron Aragon, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Brett Stapley, Dean Yakura.
Defenseman (9): Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.
Goaltenders (3): Dante Giannuzzi, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.
