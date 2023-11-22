Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators (7:00pm)

November 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (11-2-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (8-4-0-0)

November 22, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #14

Gas South Arena

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22)

Linesmen: Sean D'Loughy (45), Noah Ockomon (62)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (1-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 14, 2023 - Greenville 2 at Atlanta 1

Next Meeting:

November 25, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(82-68-14)

QUICK BITS

SOUCH A FUN TIME IN THE ATL

In Greenville's two previous meetings with the Gladiators, Carter Souch has stolen the show for the Swamp Rabbits with a pair of multi-point performances. In the first meeting, on November 1, Souch tallied a pair of goals despite the 7-4 loss for his team. In the second meeting, last Tuesday morning, Souch, again, found his way into a multi-point game, scoring the game-winning goal in the second period to add to his assist on the first period tally. Souch is averaging a point-per-game through his first 13 games, and is just three goals shy of tying his rookie season mark of nine in 22-23.

THE ROAD POWER-PLAY WARRIORS

Atlanta's loss to Jacksonville on Tuesday night saw the Icemen post a pair of power-play goals at Gas South Arena. Greenville enters Wednesday's meeting with the league's best road power-play unit, converting on nearly 39 percent of its attemps. This season, seven of the Swamp Rabbits' 12 power-play tallies have come away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Josh McKechney scored the lone power-play goal for the Rabbits of the two-game series with the Gladiators last Tuesday. Despite Greenville's lethality on the man-advantage, Atlanta has managed to score one of two shorthanded goals allowed by the Swamp Rabbits.

KECHS HITS HIS STRIDE

Forward Josh McKechney has found his groove over the last for games for the Swamp Rabbits. Over those four appearances, McKechney has a three goals and an assist, including three points in the team's last two games against Jacksonville. History favors McKechney in Wednesday's meeting, as the forward has scored a goal in each of the two previous meetings against the Gladiators.

