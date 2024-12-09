LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for forward Tomás Ángel and LAFC's second round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
Ángel, 21, joined LAFC from Colombian side Atlético Nacional on January 31, 2024. Ángel made his debut in Black & Gold on March 2, 2024, in the 76th minute vs. Real Salt Lake. Overall, Ángel made five MLS appearances for LAFC, scoring one goal, while also playing five times for LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro, scoring three goals in 304 minutes.
The Colombian was loaned to Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship on Aug. 2, 2024, where he made 15 appearances (14 starts), and scored three goals across all competitions.
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for Tomás Ángel and LAFC's second round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024
- São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Acquire General Allocation Money Via Trade with San Diego FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Acquire Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes in Trade with New England Revolution - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Acquire $500K GAM and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Trades Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United - New York City FC
- D.C. United Acquires Goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in Exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC - San Diego FC
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with Chapman House for a Special Youth Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Gyasi Zardes - Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires Winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Named 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award Winner - Charlotte FC
- PayPal Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team vs. Brazil in April 2025 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Bank of America Stadium to Host Four Matches During FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 Roster Decisions - Inter Miami CF
- Audi Field's FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Match Schedule Released - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Hires David Tenney as Director of High Performance - Atlanta United FC
- Thomas Schaling Departs Charlotte FC; Joins PSV Eindhoven - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announced as Winner of 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award - Chicago Fire FC
- Jake Reid Named MLS Executive of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Selected to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire
- LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2025 Season
- LAFC's John Thorrington Named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year
- LAFC Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders in Western Conference Semifinals