LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for forward Tomás Ángel and LAFC's second round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Ángel, 21, joined LAFC from Colombian side Atlético Nacional on January 31, 2024. Ángel made his debut in Black & Gold on March 2, 2024, in the 76th minute vs. Real Salt Lake. Overall, Ángel made five MLS appearances for LAFC, scoring one goal, while also playing five times for LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro, scoring three goals in 304 minutes.

The Colombian was loaned to Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship on Aug. 2, 2024, where he made 15 appearances (14 starts), and scored three goals across all competitions.

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for Tomás Ángel and LAFC's second round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

