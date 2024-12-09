FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Following the draw last Thursday to reveal the eight groups of four that comprise the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - with Inter Miami CF pitted into Group A alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC - football fans around the world now also know exactly where and when to follow their clubs at FIFA's new global club tournament which is taking place in the United States from Saturday, June 14 to Sunday, July 13, 2025. Notably, Inter Miami is set to open the tournament with a stand-alone fixture on Saturday night, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET.
FIFA has published the 63-game match schedule with dates and kick-off times for the groundbreaking tournament, revealing a tantalizing set of fixtures for the 32 club teams that will aim to become the first ever champions of world football's inaugural elite club competition.
Below is Inter Miami's full schedule for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage.
Inter Miami CF's Group Stage Schedule:
Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium
Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium
Comments from Inter Miami CF Managing Owner at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw last Thursday, Dec. 5 are available HERE.
How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™?
Inter Miami secured its participation by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team during the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team thanks to their outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign, in which they broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.
Competition Format
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.
From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024
- FC Cincinnati Acquire $1 Million in GAM from Colorado Rapids - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati - Colorado Rapids
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament - Inter Miami CF
- São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Acquire General Allocation Money Via Trade with San Diego FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Acquire Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes in Trade with New England Revolution - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Acquire $500K GAM and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Trades Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United - New York City FC
- D.C. United Acquires Goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in Exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC - San Diego FC
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with Chapman House for a Special Youth Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Gyasi Zardes - Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires Winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Named 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award Winner - Charlotte FC
- PayPal Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team vs. Brazil in April 2025 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Bank of America Stadium to Host Four Matches During FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 Roster Decisions - Inter Miami CF
- Audi Field's FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Match Schedule Released - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Hires David Tenney as Director of High Performance - Atlanta United FC
- Thomas Schaling Departs Charlotte FC; Joins PSV Eindhoven - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announced as Winner of 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award - Chicago Fire FC
- Jake Reid Named MLS Executive of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament
- São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with Chapman House for a Special Youth Clinic
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 Roster Decisions
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament