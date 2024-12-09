FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Following the draw last Thursday to reveal the eight groups of four that comprise the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - with Inter Miami CF pitted into Group A alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC - football fans around the world now also know exactly where and when to follow their clubs at FIFA's new global club tournament which is taking place in the United States from Saturday, June 14 to Sunday, July 13, 2025. Notably, Inter Miami is set to open the tournament with a stand-alone fixture on Saturday night, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET.

FIFA has published the 63-game match schedule with dates and kick-off times for the groundbreaking tournament, revealing a tantalizing set of fixtures for the 32 club teams that will aim to become the first ever champions of world football's inaugural elite club competition.

Below is Inter Miami's full schedule for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage.

Inter Miami CF's Group Stage Schedule:

Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Comments from Inter Miami CF Managing Owner at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw last Thursday, Dec. 5 are available HERE.

How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™?

Inter Miami secured its participation by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team during the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team thanks to their outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign, in which they broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.

Competition Format

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.