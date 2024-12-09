Atlanta United Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the rights to Tyler Wolff, who has signed a contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

"Tyler has been the definition of a professional during his time in Atlanta and made a positive impact in the community since joining our Academy and completing the club's player pathway to the First Team," Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. "We want to thank Tyler for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future."

Wolff joined the Atlanta United Academy prior to the 2019-20 season and signed as a Homegrown Player on July 2, 2020. The 21-year-old midfielder his MLS debut on Sept. 2, 2020 against Inter Miami CF and went on to make 57 combined appearances in MLS regular season and postseason play, recording six goals and two assists. He started six of 19 MLS appearances in 2024 and scored one goal. In total, Wolff made 61 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons with the club.

The MLS offseason began today with a half-day trade window, ending at 1:00 p.m. It continues with the Expansion Draft on Dec. 11. End-Of-Year Waivers and the start of Free Agency begins on Dec. 12, while Re-Entry Process (Stage 1) will be held on Dec. 13, Re-Entry Process (Stage 2) on Dec. 19 and the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20. A full schedule of MLS offseason calendar can be found HERE.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the rights to Tyler Wolff on Dec. 9, 2024.

2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 9, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (7): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (3): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

