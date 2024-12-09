Austin FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Gyasi Zardes

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced on Monday that the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on forward Gyasi Zardes. Zardes will no longer occupy a Senior roster spot, and his previous wages will not count against the Club's 2025 salary budget.

Transaction: Austin FC exercises Buyout of Gyasi Zardes' 2025 Guaranteed Contract on December 9, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.