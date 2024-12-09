Thomas Schaling Departs Charlotte FC; Joins PSV Eindhoven

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the departure of Thomas Schaling, the Club's Director of Scouting. He will join PSV Eindhoven as their new Head of Recruitment.

The move marks a return to the Netherlands for Schaling, who joined Charlotte FC in 2020 from PSV Eindhoven. His previous tenure at the Eredivise club was as an international senior scout.

"Thomas has been a great asset to Charlotte FC and his team's work for the past five years has been instrumental to building this Club," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We thank Thomas for all of his contributions to Charlotte FC and the groundwork that he set, and wish him and his family all the best on his return to PSV."

Everyone at the club thanks Thomas for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wishes him well on his next chapter.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.