Audi Field's FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Match Schedule Released

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following the much-anticipated draw that revealed the eight groups that comprise the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, football fans around the world now also know exactly where and when to follow their clubs at FIFA's new global club showpiece which is taking place in the United States from Saturday, 14 June to Sunday, 13 July 2025.

Audi Field is poised to host three matches during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The Audi Field fixtures are listed below.

Wednesday, June 18

Group G

Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates) vs. Juventus FC (Italy)

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 22

Group H

FC Salzburg (Austria) vs. Al Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 26

Group G

Wydad AC (Morocco) vs. Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

FIFA has published the 63-game match schedule with dates and kick-off times for the groundbreaking tournament, revealing a tantalizing set of fixtures for the 32 club teams that will aim to become the first ever champions of world football's inaugural elite club competition.

It is confirmed that the initial ticket sales phase for all 48 group stage matches will open on Thursday, 19 December 2024 at 10:00 local time (16:00 CET) exclusively via FIFA.com/tickets (where fans can already register their interest in purchasing tickets).

It has also been decided that the opening match will be a stand-alone fixture, with the host country's representative, Inter Miami CF, kicking off the new FIFA Club World Cup™ in style at their hometown 65,500-seat Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC on Saturday, 14 June 2025 at 21:00 local time. MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey will not only see the new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy lifted on Sunday, 13 July 2025, but will also host the two semi-finals and one of the quarter-finals.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "The paths for the 32 teams have been set and we now know at what time and where, among 12 top-class stadiums, we will enjoy the 48 exciting group stage clashes. Together with another 15 matches in the knockout stage, this match schedule sets 63 dates in the diary of every football fan - those living in the US, traveling from abroad to these beautiful cities to support their clubs, or following live and for free from every corner of the world via DAZN and FIFA+.

"This match schedule is much more than a list of thrilling fixtures involving the best clubs in the world - it shows that club football can, and will be, truly global. Let's take it to the world."

The publication of the match schedule follows the outcome of the draw and allows FIFA to consider a range of factors including sporting and player-centric criteria, local and traveling fans and global broadcast considerations. The final list of fixtures ensures a minimum of three days' rest between matches and aims to minimize travel.

Twelve exciting venues, six of which are Major League Soccer stadiums, will host 32 of the best clubs from around the world as they compete for the FIFA Club World Cup crown, with the tournament featuring five FIFA World Cup 26™ venues and seven additional world-class stadiums across the US.

Fans can watch the FIFA Club World Cup matches by downloading the DAZN app.

Up next: #TakeItToTheWorld

During Thursday's draw, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian great Ronaldo revealed the magnificent and already much coveted new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy, designed by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. The FIFA President also announced that the official Trophy Tour will take it to the world, visiting the home cities of all 32 participating clubs. A launch event at Tiffany & Co. in New York on Thursday, 16 January 2025 will mark the start of the exciting and engaging global tour.

